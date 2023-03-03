'I’m leaving this hellscape': Hasan Minhaj deletes his Twitter account during The Daily Show2 min read . 08:10 PM IST
- Minhaj said ‘Elon Musk didn’t make Twitter terrible, Twitter has been terrible for years. Because of us!’
American comedian and guest host on popular American late-night talk and satirical news television program, The Daily Show, Hasan Minhaj deleted his Twitter account during the airing of the program.
"This will show ‘em", Minhaj uttered while he deleted his Twitter account on camera. During his 2022 Netflix special The King's Jester, Minhaj had pointed out that the pursuit of the social media clout had taken a toxic turn in his life.
But this was mentioned way before Elon Musk bought Twitter.
Minhaj said “Elon didn’t make Twitter terrible, Twitter has been terrible for years. Because of us!" He called the platform “worse than Tinder, and Tinder gives you genital herpes."
“But as bad as it gets, no one ever leaves!" he continued. After systematically dismantling the various excuses that people like to give for sticking around, Minhaj wondered why anyone should ever tweet. “You share your opinion, you argue with people and then potentially lose your job!" he said. “It’s a platform with no dialogue, no grace, no forgiveness. It’s all ISIS beheadings and clout."
“I don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on," Minhaj said addressing Twitter’s most prolific users. “Put the crack pipe down and leave Twitter like you said you would. What happened to the mass exodus when Elon took over?"
To all those who claimed they were decamping to Twitter alternative Mastodon, he said, “You fucking cowards!" Standing up from his chair, he added, “You bitch about Elon all the time but you won’t quit!" And then, “You don’t give a fuck about your values!"
Pacing the stage, he started to shout, “I hate Twitter! I want out! Give me my mind back! Free my mind!"
Finally what seemed like an enlightenment dawned upon Minhaj when he mentioned he is the ‘living embodiment of Twitter’, “judging other people without changing anything about myself." With that, he pulled out his phone and said, “Fuck this, I’m leaving Twitter. I’m leaving this hellscape right now!"
After clicking the “deactivate" button for everyone to see, Minhaj stood on his desk and exclaimed, “I’m free!" As of show time, his hundreds of thousands of followers were gone and all that was left was an error message that read, “This account doesn’t exist."
“The truth is, the grifters of our age are fucking morons," he said. “Just absolute dipshits. Soft-brained Neanderthals. And that’s the part that bothers me so much." He further said much of the swindling takes place on social media by “clout-chasing sociopaths" who enrich themselves on crypto scams and pump-and-dump stock schemes while ordinary investors are left holding the bag.
