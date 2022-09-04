'I was once Delhi's secret resident when...':Bangladesh PM ahead of India visit

"My younger brother was only 10 years old, so they did not spare him too. So when we returned to Delhi, it was perhaps 24th August, then I met Prime Minister Mrs Gandhi. She called us and we... so there we came to know that nobody is alive. Then she made all the arrangements for us,a job for my husband and this Pandara Road house. We stayed there. So first 2-3 years actually it was so difficult to accept this, my children, my son was only 4-years-old. My daughter, she's younger, both of them used to cry. Come (let's) go to my mother, my father and they still remembered my younger brother mostly," Hasina recounted.