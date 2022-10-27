'I will do everything I can...' Rishi Sunak promises Britain a hopeful future

Newly elected Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday night pledged that he would do everything he can to work for a more hopeful future while attending a Diwali reception at 10 Downing street.
The British Prime Minister shared a picture of the celebration at his residence while also wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing his message on Twitter, Sunak wrote, "Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!"
The first British Prime Minister of South Asian origin Sunak won the Tory leadership race on Monday after contenders Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson bowed out of the race. Later, on Tuesday he became the Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
It was Sunak's second bid at the top post that turned out to be fruitful for him. He had also contested in the Tory leadership race against Liz Truss but eventually lost out to her.
Eventually, Sunak's criticism of Truss' economic plans during the leadership race eventually gave him the momentum he needed to secure the top job. The Indian-origin leader had predicted that Trruss's plans to borrow money during an inflation crisis were a "fairytale" that it would plunge the economy into chaos
Sunak's political career began when he was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015, thereafter, he spent two years in the backbenches and then as a junior minister in Theresa May's government. His first major break came when he was appointed as the chief secretary to the Treasury in 2019 and then promoted to the chancellor in 2020.
