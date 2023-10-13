‘I Will Do What’s Necessary’: Israeli Reservists Journey from U.S. to Fight Hamas

The email from the Israel Defense Forces came Sunday, a day after Las Vegas native Ariel Sally’s 28th birthday. Sally, a dual American-Israeli citizen who had previously served in the IDF as a sniper, was needed in Israel to fight Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Everything Sally had to do to prepare ran through his head: tell his girlfriend; notify his boss; arrange for someone to watch his house and his rescue pitbull, Athena; connect with his commanding officer in Israel; procure the appropriate gear; and, perhaps most daunting, find a way to get from the neon lights of Sin City to a war zone in the Middle East.

“Immediately some stress kicked in: how am I going to handle the logistics?" Sally said Wednesday from Las Vegas, where he was still trying to coordinate travel and was about to hop on a call with his commander. “I will do what’s necessary to protect my other home." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists in its response to attacks by Hamas, which the U.S. and other countries deem a terrorist organization. Among them are many Israelis in the U.S.—including dual-American citizens like Sally, who is an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department—and others with family in Israel.

Military service is compulsory for eligible men and women in Israel at age 18, with soldiers assigned to reserve units after.

Elan Carr, chief executive of the nonprofit Israeli-American Council, said he knows of Israeli-Americans who have received draft orders and of others who expect to get them soon and are returning to Israel on emergency flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will tell you that not one—not one of them—regrets going," Carr said.

Long Island, N.Y., native Mike Ripstein, 52, was vacationing in Miami with his daughter after a work trip to Anaheim, Calif., when he got his call up from the reserves on Saturday.

The order to join the fight against Hamas came not long after his daughter’s friends began getting in touch to say they had fled when attackers swarmed a music festival late last week in Israel. Her boyfriend left her a Whatsapp voice message to say he loved her and let her know he had been shot in the back and leg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ripstein, who has lived in Israel since 2000, and his daughter made their Sunday return flight back to Israel. She immediately went to see her boyfriend’s parents, not yet knowing that he hadn’t survived. Ripstein went home to grab his go-bag, then met up with his tank unit.

By Wednesday, he was in an unspecified location not far from Gaza. To get there, Ripstein said he had passed the site of the music festival where his daughter’s boyfriend faced off against attackers, according to a video she was shown and accounts she has heard from people who were there.

“It really looked like a post-apocalyptic scene," Ripstein said of the aftermath. “You saw the cars that didn’t manage to escape." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mitchell G. Bard, executive director of the nonprofit American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise in Chevy Chase, M.D. said he worries about what his 26-year-old son, a dual Israeli-American citizen who has lived in Israel for several years, is going to experience after being called up from the reserves shortly after Hamas attacked.

“My wife and I are on pins and needles, at anxiety level 11," Bard said Wednesday. “You live in terror of getting a phone call."

When they spoke to their son about being drafted back into service, Bard said he and his wife told him to take care of himself and his fellow soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I don’t think anybody comes out of war the same," Bard said. “We only hope he comes out healthy, mentally and physically."

Nancy Dubin, a cantor with Temple Beth Rishon in Wyckoff, N.J. on Sunday received a 20-second call from her 20-year-old son Ari, who started serving with the IDF in December. He was headed into the fray for the second time since Saturday, he said.

“Love you, be smart, stay safe," Dubin replied. She hasn’t spoken to him since, though he checked in recently with a recording that was passed along via his commander and others until it reached Dubin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubin said she is proud of her son, but terrified for him. She also expressed anger at Hamas even as she said she empathizes with the everyday people in the Palestinian territories who “just want to live their lives and want to do their laundry and make dinner."

Reservist Shai Bernstein, a 40-year-old who works for an Israeli fintech startup, left for Israel on Sunday, according to his wife Naama Elefant-Bernstein, an Israeli doctor who has a fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center. The couple moved to the U.S. with their three children last year.

Bernstein has been called up before, including once shortly after the couple began dating, and again when Elefant-Bernstein was pregnant with their first son. She said this time feels different. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unfortunately, I think it’s going to be a big war and also I’ve never been so far away," she said.

Elefant-Bernstein said she and her husband wrestled with whether the entire family should go back to Israel together, but they didn’t want to put their children through what she knows her nieces and nephews are experiencing: hearing sirens, running to shelter and seeing their parents going to funerals.

Bernstein’s departure happened so quickly that the couple completely forgot about the date night walk around Manhattan followed by a drink they had planned for Monday—that is until the babysitter they had booked texted Bernstein, who was already on base in Israel. He quickly messaged his wife: “You owe me date night." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her response: “You owe me date night."

Write to Erin Ailworth at erin.ailworth@wsj.com

‘I Will Do What’s Necessary’: Israeli Reservists Journey from U.S. to Fight Hamas

