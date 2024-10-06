‘I will make you a star with record deal’: How Sean ’Diddy’ Combs lured 9-year-old victim

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations from 120 individuals, including a 9-year-old boy, for luring them to ‘make a star’.

Published6 Oct 2024, 07:56 AM IST
FILE - Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs directs photographers as they sing 'Happy Birthday,' to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - Sean ’P. Diddy’ Combs directs photographers as they sing ’Happy Birthday,’ to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is now confronted by 120 alleged victims, including a 9-year-old boy, who accuse him of assault on promises of making them “a star”.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said that he is representing these 120 individuals who have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the hip-hop mogul as he awaits trial on the charges, as reported by AP on October 1. 

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee stated that one individual claimed he was just 9 years old when he was abused. The allegations span from 1991 to the present year. During a news conference captured by TMZ, Buzbee stated, “This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was brought to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records.”

Buzbee reported that the victim alleged he was “abused” by Diddy and others at the studio, with promises made to both him and his parents about a potential “record deal”.

Diddy said, “I will make you a star.”

“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the United States or anywhere else. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” Buzbee said at a news conference.

Following the announcement of the accusations in Texas, an attorney for Combs said the performer “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

“That said, Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Buzbee revealed that over 3,280 individuals reached out to his firm, claiming they were victimized by Combs. After vetting these allegations, the firm chose to represent 120 people, with additional cases still under review. He mentioned that some of his clients have also communicated with the FBI.

The individuals represented by Buzbee's firm hail from more than 25 states, predominantly from California, New York, Georgia, and Florida.

“The abuse that’s being alleged took place mostly at parties held in New York, California and Florida where individuals were given drinks that were laced with drugs,” Buzbee said.

Some of the alleged conduct took place at auditions where “many times, especially young people, people wanting to break into the industry were coerced into this type of conduct in the promise of being made a star,” Buzbee said.

A second juvenile complainant alleged that the rapper suggested they meet in secret “away from his parents” to discuss the situation. The lawyer mentioned that Diddy allegedly forced the victim to “perform oral sex upon him”, the report said.

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty September 17 to federal charges that he used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.”

Other alleged victims have already filed lawsuits against Combs, including claims of sexual assault, AP reported.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, with his attorney maintaining his innocence and dedication to defending his case.

As a key figure in hip-hop, Combs has won three Grammys and worked with prominent artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and 112. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, launched the influential fashion line Sean John, and created a vodka brand, as well as the Revolt TV network, from which he sold his stake in June.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has also represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies)

