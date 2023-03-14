‘I will prevent World War III’, promises former US president Donald Trump

‘I will prevent World War III’, promises former US president Donald Trump1 min read . 10:04 PM IST
- Trump, during a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday even stated that he is the only candidate capable of saving America.
Former US President Donald Trump, who accused former Vice President Mike Pence for January 6, 2021 violence surrounding the riots at Capitol Hill, has promised he will save prevent World War III.
Trump, during a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday even stated that he is the only candidate capable of saving America.
The Republican also argued that current Us President Joe Biden had "driven Russia right into the arms of China," reported Newsweek.
He said, "Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III."
Following his statement, he drew cheers from the enthusiastic followers. He added, "Because I really believe you're going to have World War III."
Claiming that he has a great relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said the latter would listen to him and settle the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled in 24 hours.
"Shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Newsweek quoted Trump as saying, as he added, "It will take 24 hours, if it's not done before then."
Trump also claimed that his previous comments on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline proved his prophetic abilities, citing that he he had spotted a person outside the event wearing a hat that said, "Trump was right about everything."
