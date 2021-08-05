'I won $1 million': Woman bought lottery ticket after flight was cancelled

'I won $1 million': Woman bought lottery ticket after flight was cancelled1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- The woman said she bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that
Having just had her flight cancelled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won USD 1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a USD 1 million top prize last month from The Fastest Road to USD 1,000,000 scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of USD 790,000.
“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly," Caravella said. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won USD 1 million!"
Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a USD 2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The USD 30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of USD 1 million and over USD 948 million in cash prizes.
