‘I won't call Trump’: Brazil's Lula da Silva refuses to call US President, chooses to ‘talk to PM Modi instead’

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declined to call US President Donald Trump following the imposition of steep new tariffs that strained relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Instead, Lula reached out to BRICS allies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s Xi Jinping.

“I won’t call Trump. He doesn’t want to talk,” Lula told reporters on Tuesday.

This comes just days after Trump stated that Lula could call him anytime to discuss tariffs and other friction between the countries. “He can talk to me anytime he wants,” Trump said of Lula, speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday. He added he was fond of the Brazilian people, but “the people running Brazil did the wrong thing”.

Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on Brazil, with many exemptions, starting next week to fight what he has called a “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial on charges of plotting a coup following his election loss in 2022.

Advertisement

Lula also stated that he will continue pursuing efforts to develop alternatives to the dollar in foreign trade, an issue that has frustrated Trump, despite the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, making little progress on this front.

“Brazil today is not as dependent on the United States as it once was,” he said.

“I won’t disregard the importance of our diplomatic relationship with the US. But from now on, they need to know that we have things to negotiate. We have size, we have a stance, we have economic and political interests to bring to the table.”

Advertisement

Lula’s government has pushed to expand commerce with other markets, including China and Southeast Asia. China this week approved exports from 183 new Brazilian coffee companies, its embassy in Brazil said in a social media post Saturday.

The US also announced sanctions on a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who has been overseeing Bolsonaro's trial. Lula has rejected both the sanctions and the tariffs, calling them “unjustifiable” and an “unacceptable” interference in Brazil's justice system.

I won’t call Trump. He doesn’t want to talk.

Brazil today is not as dependent on the United States as it once was.

Brazil is the world’s largest grower of coffee, which wasn’t among the products exempted from higher US levies. The US accounts for about 16 per cent of Brazil’s coffee shipments.

Advertisement