‘I work all day…’: Elon Musk as he owns 5 companies2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:35 AM IST
The most recent firm Elon Musk has acquired is Twitter. He had completed the $44 billion deal in last October and took over the microblogging outlet. Since then, the billionaire has made several changes like paid verification, accounts reinstatement, etc.
Billionaire Elon Musk owns five companies including Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, for which he works all day long. He made a confession on his official Twitter handle, saying that he is working all day.
