Billionaire Elon Musk owns five companies including Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, for which he works all day long. He made a confession on his official Twitter handle, saying that he is working all day.

“I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," Musk said in a tweet post.

I work all day, then go home & play work simulator — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

The most recent firm Elon Musk has acquired is Twitter. He had completed the $44 billion deal in last October and took over the microblogging outlet. Since then, the billionaire has made several changes like paid verification, accounts reinstatement, etc.

In addition, Twitter has also said that soon users will be able to appeal account suspensions and get their accounts evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting from Feb 01, 2023 onwards.

According to the company, under the new criteria, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies. Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

In December, Musk came under fire for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. He later reinstated the accounts.

Meanwhile, months after the controversial Twitter takeover by Elon Musk, the social media platform’s co-founder expresses that the tech billionaire might not be the best fit for the company. ‘Improvements to morale and content policies at the business have been reversed’ since the new proprietor joined the company.

Noting that Musk has literally unwound the positive changes brought in the recent year, Biz Stone told the Guardian, running social media companies is “not really a win-win situation … it’s always tough", because “50% of the people are gonna be happy, 50% of people are gonna be upset with you".

He added, “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong." Since the Twitter takeover, Musk has been criticized for his decisions including massive lay-offs, harsh monetization strategies, reinstating previously banned account etc.