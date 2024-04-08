IAEA head Rafael Mariano Grossi says drone attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant significantly increases risk of accident
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' atomic watchdog agency, condemned the recent Ukrainian drone strike on one of the six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA Director General, stated that such attacks "significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident."