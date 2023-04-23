The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday shared an update on the contingency plan to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in war torn capital of North African country Sudan, Khartoum. The update mentioned that India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah, while an Indian Navy Ship has already reached Port Sudan.

The MEA said that the ground situation in Sudan is very ‘volatile’ with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.

Giving out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said contingency plans for the evacuation of Indians have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

"Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," it said.

"Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum," the MEA said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia Foreign ministry announced that more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah.

It announced "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries including India. Citizens from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philipines, Canada and Burkina Faso have also been evacuated.

The MEA said India is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. "We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan," it said.

"We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," the MEA said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others.

"As part of our preparations and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options," the MEA said.

It said the Sudanese airspace currently remained closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges

Contact details of MEA control room for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in