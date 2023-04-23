IAF aircrafts on standby, Navy ship at Port Sudan: Govt shares contingency plan to evacuate Indians2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:29 PM IST
- The MEA said the security situation in Sudan continues to be ‘volatile’ with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday shared an update on the contingency plan to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in war torn capital of North African country Sudan, Khartoum. The update mentioned that India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah, while an Indian Navy Ship has already reached Port Sudan.
