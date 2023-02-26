IAF contingent to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK
According to the Ministry of Defence, the IAF is participating in the exercise this year with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 mid-air refueller aircraft.
An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar today for participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom, as per an official release from the Ministry of Defence.
