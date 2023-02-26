Home / News / World /  IAF contingent to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK
IAF contingent to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2023, 10:57 PM IST ANI
File: IAF Rafale fighter jet taking off during the air show on day-two of Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)Premium
File: IAF Rafale fighter jet taking off during the air show on day-two of Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)

According to the Ministry of Defence, the IAF is participating in the exercise this year with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 mid-air refueller aircraft.

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar today for participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom, as per an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise is scheduled from March 6 to March 24.

"The Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral Air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States of America and Singapore would also be participating alongside the Royal Air Force and IAF," it read.

The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Feb 25, 2023, addressed officers of the Higher Command Course of all 3 services at Army War College on the IAF capabilities & conduct of joint operations. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

