Amid massive fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban, the Indian government has decided to evacuate its citizens who are in and around Mazar-e-Sharif.

A special flight has been arranged from Mazar-e-Sharif to Delhi that will leave on Tuesday evening.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the Indian consulate wrote on Twitter.

Those who wish to leave are required to immediately convey their full name, passport number and date of expiry via Whatsapp at -- 0785891303, 0785891301.

However, news agency PTI reported that the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif will continue to operate through the local staff members.

India had a month back pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar as the security situation deteriorated and the Taliban gained control of new areas around the southern Afghan city.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on 10 July to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being in view of intense fighting.

"The safety and security of our personnel is paramount. The consulate general of India in Kandahar has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being," Bagchi said.

Last week, the external affairs ministry said in Lok Sabha that India remained vigilant and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indians in the conflict-ridden country.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the US began withdrawing its troops on 1 May.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by 31 August.

















