Ian Fleming's James Bond books edited to remove ‘offensive’ racial references
The new editions are also expected to have a disclaimer noting that Ian Fleming had penned the books at a time ‘when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace’.
Amid furore over the ‘airbrushing’ of Roald Dahl novels, Ian Fleming’s James Bond books are also getting a revamp of sorts. Following a sensitivity review several racial references have been removed from the books. The new editions are also expected to have a disclaimer noting that Ian Fleming had penned the books at a time "when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace".
