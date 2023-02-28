Ian Fleming's James Bond books edited to remove ‘offensive’ racial references

Amid furore over the ‘airbrushing’ of Roald Dahl novels, Ian Fleming’s James Bond books are also getting a revamp of sorts. Following a sensitivity review several racial references have been removed from the books. The new editions are also expected to have a disclaimer noting that Ian Fleming had penned the books at a time "when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace".

According to reports, some depictions of Black people have been reworked or edited out of the latest editions of the 007 books. Terms such as the n-word or Bond's take on African would-be criminals in Live and Let Die - not unusual in the original books - have also been removed.

However, some references involving other ethnicities - such as Bond’s mocking views of Oddjob (Goldfinger’s Korean henchman) and certain terms used to describe east Asian people - have made it into the updated issue.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, references to the “sweet tang of rape" and the “stubborn disability" otherwise known as homosexuality have been left alone. “Blithering women" and those doing a “man’s work" also find place of honour in the updated edition.

The development comes mere days after edits to Roald Dahl's books sparked exasperation in the UK and beyond.

“When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the prime minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn’t gobblefunk around with words. We have always defended the right to free speech and expression," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain had told reporters at the time.