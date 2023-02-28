Ian Fleming's James Bond books edited to remove ‘offensive’ racial references

Amid furore over the ‘airbrushing’ of Roald Dahl novels, Ian Fleming’s James Bond books are also getting a revamp of sorts. Following a sensitivity review several racial references have been removed from the books. The new editions are also expected to have a disclaimer noting that Ian Fleming had penned the books at a time "when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace".

