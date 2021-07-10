IATA launches global action group to improve handling of mobility aids

NEW DELHI: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a global Mobility Aids Action Group to examine and improve the transport journey of mobility aids, including wheelchairs, with the objective of improving the handling of this vital equipment for travelers with disabilities, the global airline association said in a statement.

The action group will be the first of its kind aimed at tackling issues around the safe and secure transport of mobility aids—an issue of huge importance to a growing number of travelers, IATA said.

It will also provide advice and recommendations to airlines and other stakeholders concerning the establishment of policy, process and standards related to the handling and transport of mobility aids, it added.

“Every year, thousands of wheelchairs are transported safely by air. However, damage or loss is still occurring. And when it does, it is devastating to the passenger as these devices are more than equipment—they are extensions of their body and essential to their independence," said Willie Walsh, director general of IATA.

"We acknowledge that we are not where we want to be in this as an industry. This is why we want to do something about it on a global level, not through setting up a talking shop, but by bringing the key groups together to take practical action," Walsh added.

The Mobility Aids Action Group will involve the full range of stakeholders impacted by this issue, including accessibility organizations (representing travelers with disabilities), airlines, ground service providers, airports and mobility aids manufacturers, IATA said adding that it will be the first time a mobility aids manufacturer will be invited to participate in an IATA task force.

