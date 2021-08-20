Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >IATA recognises EU, UK digital Covid pass; here's what it means for travellers

IATA recognises EU, UK digital Covid pass; here's what it means for travellers

Premium
EU and UK digital Covid certificates recognised by IATA Travel Pass
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Livemint

IATA said that EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that it would recognise EU and UK Digital Covid Certificates.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that it would recognise EU and UK Digital Covid Certificates.

The global body of airlines said that EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel.

The global body of airlines said that EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel.

The move would help travellers having EU DCC or UK NHS COVID pass as they would get access to accurate Covid-19 travel information for their journey.

The move would help travellers having EU DCC or UK NHS COVID pass as they would get access to accurate Covid-19 travel information for their journey.

Such travellers will be able to create an electronic version of their passport and import their vaccination certificates in one place. This information can be shared with airlines and border control authorities who can have the assurance that the certificate presented to them is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it, IATA said.

Such travellers will be able to create an electronic version of their passport and import their vaccination certificates in one place. This information can be shared with airlines and border control authorities who can have the assurance that the certificate presented to them is genuine and belongs to the person presenting it, IATA said.

Harmonisation of digital vaccine standards is essential to support the safe and scalable restart of aviation, avoid unnecessary airport queues and ensure a smooth passenger experience.

Harmonisation of digital vaccine standards is essential to support the safe and scalable restart of aviation, avoid unnecessary airport queues and ensure a smooth passenger experience.

IATA said it welcomes the work done by the EU Commission in developing the EU DCC system and thereby standardising digital vaccine certificates across Europe.

IATA said it welcomes the work done by the EU Commission in developing the EU DCC system and thereby standardising digital vaccine certificates across Europe.

Building on the EU DCC success, IATA urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to revisit its work to develop a global digital vaccine standard.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Building on the EU DCC success, IATA urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to revisit its work to develop a global digital vaccine standard.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!