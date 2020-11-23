IATA to launch travel pass during Jan-March 2021 quarter

New Delhi: Global Aviation industry body, The International Air Transport Association ( IATA ), on Monday said that it is in the final development phase of Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travelers

The first cross-border IATA Travel Pass is slated to launch during the January-March 2021 period, it added.

International travel remains restricted in several countries, including India in a bid to curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, though certain flights for repatriation and ones under bubble agreements with select countries are allowed to operate,

“Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures. The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements," said IATA’s director general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac.

"We are bringing this (Travel Pass) to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation," he added.

