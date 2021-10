IBM said the new mandate will apply to all U.S. employees regardless of where they work or how often they go into a company office and will offer “limited" medical or religious exemptions. The decision was prompted by “the continued spread of Covid-19, local clinical conditions around IBM sites, and the reality that vaccines are readily available nationwide," a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, IBM’s health and safety practices are driven by science."

