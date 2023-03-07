A day before International Women's Day, the United Nations secretary-general made a shocking revelation regarding the rising gender inequality in the world.
The UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening session of the commission on the status of women that progress won over decades is vanishing because "the patriarchy is fighting back".
Looking at the current scenario, it will take 300 years to achieve gender equality, he warned.
Seven reasons why gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years:
- Highlighting the situation in Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General said that "women and girls have been erased from public life".
- Secondly, in several countries girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault, and have complained that there are police preying on vulnerable women they are supposed to be protecting. From Ukraine to the Sahel, crisis, and conflict affect women and girls first and worst, Guterres said.
- Globally, the maternal mortality rate is rising as per the United Nations. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation worse for girls as forced marriages have escalated around the globe.
- Three billion (300 crore) people are still unconnected to the internet, the majority of them women and girls in developing countries, (and) in the least developed countries, just 19% of women are online.
- Globally, girls and women make up just one-third of students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
- Men outnumber women two to one in the tech industry and in the growing field of artificial intelligence, only about one in five workers is a woman.
- Centuries of patriarchy, discrimination, and harmful stereotypes have created a huge gender gap in education and technology, Guterres said.
The UN Chief called for "collective action" worldwide by governments, civil society, and the private sector to provide gender-responsive education, improve skills training and invest more in "bridging the digital gender divide."
"The United Nations stands with women and girls everywhere," he concluded.
