ICC arrest warrant: What does it mean to Russian President Putin?2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:26 PM IST
The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin has no meaning for the country as the nation had withdrawn from the ICC treaty in 2016.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova for alleged war crimes, including abducting children from war-hit Ukraine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×