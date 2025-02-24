ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan intel on ’high alert’. Here is why

Pakistan's security forces are on high alert due to an intelligence warning of a potential abduction plot against foreign guests at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, CNN-News18 reported

Updated24 Feb 2025, 02:11 PM IST
A view of under construction Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (X)

Security forces in Pakistan are on ‘high alert’ following an intelligence warning of a potential abduction plot targeting foreign guests at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The alert, reported by CNN-News18, names several terror outfits, including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and Balochistan-based groups, as potential threats.

Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a significant milestone for Pakistan's cricketing landscape. Yet, the nation now faces mounting questions about its ability to secure and manage high-profile international events. 

Meanwhile, India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, citing security concerns, underscores the doubts about Pakistan's ability to host such a significant event.

Epic win for Team India against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian national cricket team triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. This victory has unofficially knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, while the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the verge of securing a spot in the knockouts. Chasing down Pakistan's target of 242 runs easily, India was propelled by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli.

 

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 schedule of matches to be held in Pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - February 24

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand - February 24

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 6

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 7

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Australia vs Soyth Africa

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 8

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs England

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 9

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 10

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs Australia

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 11

National Stadium, Karachi

South Africa vs England

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - 2nd Semi-Final

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 02:11 PM IST
