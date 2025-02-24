ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan intel on ’high alert’. Here is why

Security forces in Pakistan are on ‘high alert’ following an intelligence warning of a potential abduction plot targeting foreign guests at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The alert, reported by CNN-News18, names several terror outfits, including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and Balochistan-based groups, as potential threats.

Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a significant milestone for Pakistan's cricketing landscape. Yet, the nation now faces mounting questions about its ability to secure and manage high-profile international events.

Also Read: Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Meanwhile, India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, citing security concerns, underscores the doubts about Pakistan's ability to host such a significant event.

Epic win for Team India against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 The Indian national cricket team triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. This victory has unofficially knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, while the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the verge of securing a spot in the knockouts. Chasing down Pakistan's target of 242 runs easily, India was propelled by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli.

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 schedule of matches to be held in Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - February 24

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand - February 24

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 6

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 7

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Australia vs Soyth Africa

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 8

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs England

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 9

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 10

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Afghanistan vs Australia

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - March 11

National Stadium, Karachi

South Africa vs England

Match starts at 14:30

ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 - 2nd Semi-Final