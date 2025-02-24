ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan intel on ’high alert’. Here is why

Security forces in Pakistan are on ‘high alert’ following an intelligence warning of a potential abduction plot targeting foreign guests at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The alert, reported by CNN-News18, names several terror outfits, including Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and Balochistan-based groups, as potential threats.
Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a significant milestone for Pakistan's cricketing landscape. Yet, the nation now faces mounting questions about its ability to secure and manage high-profile international events.
Meanwhile, India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, citing security concerns, underscores the doubts about Pakistan's ability to host such a significant event.
The Indian national cricket team triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. This victory has unofficially knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, while the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the verge of securing a spot in the knockouts. Chasing down Pakistan's target of 242 runs easily, India was propelled by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli.
