ICC falls prey to online scam, loses close to $2.5 million: Report1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST
An investigation is underway as the ICC, which is not commenting on the matter, reported the incident to law enforcement agency in the US.
The ICC has allegedly lost close to USD 2.5 million after becoming a victim of cyber crime, according to a report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×