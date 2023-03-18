ICC issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine-Russia war - What are the charges?2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over his alleged role in war crimes.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday over allegations of war crimes. The move makes it obligatory for the 123 member states to arrest and transfer Putin to The Hague for trial if he sets foot in their territory. Largely a symbolic gesture, it was immediately dismissed by Moscow — and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.
