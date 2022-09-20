ICC makes massive change in cricketing rules just before T20 World Cup2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:55 PM IST
Just before the T20 World Cup 2022, the ICC has made a number of changes.
Prior to the T20 World Cup 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced significant changes to cricket rules. As per the new rule, following a catching dismissal, new batters will be at the striker's end even if the batters cross while the catch is taken.