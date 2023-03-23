ICC rejects 'threats' against tribunal over war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reportedly talked about targeting The Hague with a hypersonic missile as a reprisal for the Putin warrant.
The legislative body of the International Criminal Court said Wednesday it regretted "threats" against the tribunal over its war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×