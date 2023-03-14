Iceberg, as large as Greater London, poses threat to shipping, fishing, wildlife2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Scientists have collected samples of water from around the iceberg using special pipes.
Scientists are concerned about a massive iceberg, the size of Greater London, which could potentially collide with shipping, fishing and wildlife. Two icebergs are being monitored by researchers- the A81, the size of Greater London, and the A76a, which is even larger.
