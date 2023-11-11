comScore
Iceland Earthquakes: State of emergency declared amid fears of volcanic eruption in Grindavik
Iceland Earthquakes: State of emergency declared amid fears of volcanic eruption in Grindavik

 Livemint ( with inputs from AFP )

Iceland's administration cautioned the earthquakes could escalate, leading to a volcanic eruption; and the Icelandic Met Office indicated that an eruption might occur in several days.

FILE PHOTO: Lava spurts and flows after the eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, July 12, 2023 (Photo: Civil Protection of Iceland/Handout via REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Lava spurts and flows after the eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, July 12, 2023 (Photo: Civil Protection of Iceland/Handout via REUTERS)

Iceland's southwestern Reykjanes peninsula has been shaken by a series of powerful earthquakes, leading to fears of a potential volcanic eruption, and causing the country to declare a state of emergency on November 10, AFP reported.

"The National police chief... declares a state of emergency for civil defence due to the intense earthquake (activity) at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik," a statement from the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management in Iceland notified.

The administration cautioned that the earthquakes could escalate, leading to a volcanic eruption. The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) indicated that an eruption might occur "in several days."

Track our LIVE coverage of the Israel-Hamas war here

Evacuation Plans in Place

Grindavik, housing approximately 4,000 residents, lies three kilometers southwest of the earthquake epicenter. The village has evacuation plans ready in case of an eruption.

Two significant earthquakes, with a magnitude of 5.2 north of Grindavik, were felt as far as Reykjavik, 40 kilometers away. A road to Grindavik was closed due to quake damage.

The IMO reported over 24,000 tremors on the peninsula since late October, with almost 800 earthquakes recorded on Friday alone. Magma accumulation at a depth of around five kilometers raises concerns about a potential volcanic eruption.

Track LIVE AQI updates and Delhi weather here

Precautionary Measures and Assistance

Emergency shelters opened in Grindavik, with the patrol vessel Thor deployed for security. The Department of Civil Protection also established information centers in three locations to aid those on the move.

The Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist destination near Grindavik, closed as a precaution. The Svartsengi geothermal plant, supplying electricity and water to 30,000 residents, activated contingency plans.

A History of Eruptions

Iceland, with 33 active volcanic systems, experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Three eruptions since 2021 underscore the region's increased volcanic activity. The Reykjanes volcanic system, dormant for eight centuries before 2021, exhibits a new cycle of heightened activity that may persist for decades or centuries.

In April 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull eruption disrupted air travel, canceling around 100,000 flights and leaving over 10 million travelers stranded. Iceland's current situation prompts vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential natural events.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 08:35 AM IST
