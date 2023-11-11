Iceland Earthquakes: State of emergency declared amid fears of volcanic eruption in Grindavik
Iceland's administration cautioned the earthquakes could escalate, leading to a volcanic eruption; and the Icelandic Met Office indicated that an eruption might occur in several days.
Iceland's southwestern Reykjanes peninsula has been shaken by a series of powerful earthquakes, leading to fears of a potential volcanic eruption, and causing the country to declare a state of emergency on November 10, AFP reported.
