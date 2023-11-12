Iceland prepares for possible volcanic eruption after around 800 earthquakes in 14 hours jolt the country
Icelandic authorities are preparing for a possible volcanic eruption in the southwest of the island after a series of earthquakes and magma flow. The fishing town of Grindavik has been evacuated, and experts warn of potential heavy damage to the town and nearby tourist destinations.
After experiencing a series of earthquakes and a flow of magma, Icelandic authorities said they have begun preparations for the safety of citizens in view of a possible volcanic eruption in in the southwest of the island in the coming days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message