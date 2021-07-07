Iceland reduces working hours but maintains productivity and pay

A study was conducted between 2015 and 2019 in the Iceland national government and capital Reykjavík's City Council, part of which over 2,500 workers -- about 1 per cent of the Nordic nation's working population -- were paid the same as before but for fewer hours in duty, the BBC reported, quoting a report by U.K.-based think tank Autonomy and Iceland's Association for Sustainable Democracy.

