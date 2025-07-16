Iceland volcano erupts again, spews lava; campsite tourists evacuated: See stunning visuals

A new volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland, twelfth since 2021, has led to the evacuation of tourists from the renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa and a nearby campsite.

The eruption began around 4 am following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which is located southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, the country’s Met Office confirmed.

Tourists evacuated from camp site Guests at the internationally known Blue Lagoon, a popular geothermal spa were reportedly forced to pack their bags quickly as a precaution, PTI reported.

A campsite in the town of Grindavik was also evacuated shortly after the seismic activity began.

Also Read | Bali tourists stranded as volcano eruption forces dozens of flight cancellations

While Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023, authorities have stated that the town is not currently in danger from the new lava flows.

Infrastructure remains safe Iceland’s Met Office reported that lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 metres wide. However, the molten rock is not presently threatening any infrastructure.

These fissure eruptions, where lava emerges from long cracks rather than the central crater of the Earth’s crust, have become a recurring phenomenon, leading to concerns about tourists' safety.