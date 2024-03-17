Iceland volcano erupts fourth time in 3 months | Watch video
Two short eruptions preceded the most recent one on February 8, which lasted only hours but caused a pipeline to be engulfed by lava. No confirmed deaths have been reported from any recent eruptions.
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Both eruptions lasted only a matter of days. A third eruption began February 8. It petered out within hours, but not before a river of lava engulfed a pipeline, cutting off heat and hot water to thousands of people.
RUV quoted geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson as saying that the latest eruption is the most powerful so far. The Met Office said some of the lava was flowing towards the defensive barriers around Grindavik.
Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, sees regular eruptions and is highly experienced at dealing with them. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.
No confirmed deaths have been reported from any of the recent eruptions, but a workman was declared missing after falling into a fissure opened by the volcano.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.