Iceland volcano has started erupting, but no lives in danger

The eruption, the first on the peninsula in almost 800 years, isn’t expected to be life-threatening or cause damage to inhabited areas. It began around 9:40 p.m. GMT (5:40 p.m. in New York) and was confirmed by webcam and satellite pictures, the Icelandic Met office said on its website. The activity was expected following weeks of seismic unrest in the area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}