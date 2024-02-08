Iceland volcano Sylingarfell erupts for the second time in 2024, molten rocks spew from fissures
The previous eruption started on 14 January and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated
Iceland’s Meteorological Office says the Sylingarfell volcano is erupting. A volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, the third to hit the area since December, authorities said.
