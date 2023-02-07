iCET has potential to take US-India ties to next level: Arun Singh

My sense is that the two systems did not then have any deep experience of collaboration in defence technologies. There was a mismatch between expectations and possibilities. The US system also has its complications in that the government has power to authorize or deny, but technology is held by private companies who also factor in their commercial interest and strategies. A strong defence supply relationship between India and US picked up only after the civil nuclear cooperation agreement in 2008. Since then India has contracted to buy around $20 billion of defence equipment from the US. The two countries have now signed agreements on logistics support, communication security and sharing of geo- spatial information. They do more bilateral military exercises with each other than with most other countries, with learnings for inter- operability. Indian companies are also now participating in the global supply chain of US companies, in the last five years about 35% of our defence exports are estimated to have taken place through the supply chain of US companies. I believe, therefore, that we are now better placed to explore collaboration in cutting edge technologies, including in defence. I understand senior officials from DRDO and representatives from some of our defence companies were in the US for the meetings of the two NSAs.