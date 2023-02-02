The White House has stated that US President Joe Biden thinks the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, is essential for the two countries to develop a democratic technological environment.

The US and India need to take this step, according to the US president, to build a democratic technology environment that upholds democratic institutions and ideals, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. Consequently, Washington views this as a very significant project and a cooperation with India, she added.

The "Next Big Thing" in India-US ties, iCET, was introduced on January 31 at the White House by US national security advisers Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

After their meeting in Tokyo, Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in May 2022 that they would elevate and expand their strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries' governments, businesses, and academic institutions. This announcement led to the creation of iCET.

“We made our announcements yesterday in defensive innovation, semiconductor space, 5G and STEM talent. We look forward to building on this momentum in the upcoming months and years. So again, an important partnership, an initiative between the two friends who are two countries," Jean-Pierre said.

When asked if this endeavour was directed towards China, the press secretary responded that it was not specific to any one nation.

The geopolitical context cannot be ignored, according to her, but the project exclusively focuses on one nation, not any others. it's about something much bigger than that—a bond between two nations that have, he said.

It is in the interest of India and the US to strengthen the cooperation and deliver for their people, as two of the world's top economies and democracies, Jean-Pierre said.

Vedant Patel, the deputy press secretary for the State Department, said at a separate press conference that the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technologies would advance and broaden the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial collaboration.

“The two sides discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity across our innovation ecosystems," he said.

