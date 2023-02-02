iCET key for US, India to create democratic technology ecosystem, believes Joe Biden
Joe Biden believes iCET is key for the US, India to create democratic technology ecosystem, the White House has said.
The White House has stated that US President Joe Biden thinks the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, or iCET, is essential for the two countries to develop a democratic technological environment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×