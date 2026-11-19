The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' top court, on Thursday held Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya community in northern Rakhine State during the military's 2017 "clearance operations".

In its judgment on the merits in the case filed by The Gambia against Myanmar, with 11 states intervening, the court found that Myanmar had violated its obligations under the UN Genocide Convention.

The ICJ also ruled that Myanmar failed to meet its obligations to prevent genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces, punish genocide and other acts prohibited under the Convention, and enact the necessary legislation to fulfil its obligations.

However, the court found that Myanmar had not directly and publicly incited private individuals to commit genocide against the Rohingya.

The judgment also held Myanmar responsible for violating the ICJ's January 23, 2020, order to prevent the destruction of and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of genocide.

ICJ directs Myanmar to investigate suspected perpetrators, ensure safe return As part of its ruling, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to end any ongoing violations and take immediate and effective steps to investigate individuals reasonably suspected of committing acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention. It said those found responsible should be prosecuted and punished, if warranted.

The court also directed Myanmar to provide assurances and guarantees that such violations would not be repeated.

It ordered the country to adopt restitution measures for the Rohingya, including ensuring their safe, voluntary and dignified return to their places of residence and the reunification of families displaced within Myanmar or abroad.

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Myanmar has also been ordered to compensate the Rohingya community and its members for the damage caused.

The court said the amount and modalities of compensation or other forms of reparation would be determined during a subsequent phase of the proceedings. Myanmar has been directed to submit a report to the ICJ within two years, detailing the restitution measures adopted and the amount and modalities of compensation.

Amnesty International calls verdict a historic recognition Reacting to the judgment, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard described it as a historic recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

"Genocide. This is the unequivocal finding of the ICJ. After years of denial, impunity and suppression of truth, this ruling is a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families," Callamard said.

She said the judgment should serve as a wake-up call for the international community and urged Myanmar to comply with the ruling.

"The Myanmar authorities must comply with the ICJ's ruling immediately. All other states, including ASEAN Member States, must also act to uphold it by meeting their own obligations under the Genocide Convention and general international law and doing everything within their power to prevent and punish genocide," she said.

Callamard also urged governments to halt transfers of weapons, security and surveillance equipment, as well as military and security assistance to Myanmar. She called on the UN Security Council to impose a global arms embargo and refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

How the Rohingya genocide case reached the ICJ The Gambia instituted proceedings against Myanmar in 2019, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in connection with the military operations against the Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017.

The ICJ ruled in July 2022 that it had jurisdiction to hear the case.

The military campaign in 2017 followed attacks by Rohingya militants on police stations in August that year. Myanmar's security forces subsequently launched operations during which thousands of Rohingya were unlawfully killed. Women and girls were subjected to rape and other sexual violence, men and boys were tortured in detention, and hundreds of villages were burnt down.

The violence forced more than 800,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. Amnesty International estimates that around 1.3 million Rohingya refugees now live in the country.

Amnesty International said the judgment was particularly significant because it marked the first time the ICJ had found a state responsible for committing genocide under the Genocide Convention.

The organisation also clarified that the ICJ proceedings concern Myanmar's international responsibility as a state and are separate from proceedings seeking to establish the criminal responsibility of individuals.

Callamard said the ruling should not bring efforts to secure justice for the Rohingya to an end. She stressed that survivors and victims were entitled to full and effective reparations, sustained international support and accountability for crimes under international law.