Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice
The International Court of Justice rejects calls for dismissal of genocide accusation against Israel.
The International Court of Justice has rejected calls for the dismissal of a genocide accusation levelled against Israel. Judges at The Hague delivered their interim verdict in a case filed by South Africa amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The ICJ also said it had taken comments made by Israeli defense minister about 'human animals' in Gaza into account.