 Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ News / World/  Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice
Back Back

Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice

 Livemint

The International Court of Justice rejects calls for dismissal of genocide accusation against Israel.

FILE - Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File) (AP)

The International Court of Justice has rejected calls for the dismissal of a genocide accusation levelled against Israel. Judges at The Hague delivered their interim verdict in a case filed by South Africa amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The ICJ also said it had taken comments made by Israeli defense minister about 'human animals' in Gaza into account.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," said ICJ President Joan E Donoghue.

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Jan 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App