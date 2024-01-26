The International Court of Justice has rejected calls for the dismissal of a genocide accusation levelled against Israel. Judges at The Hague delivered their interim verdict in a case filed by South Africa amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The ICJ also said it had taken comments made by Israeli defense minister about 'human animals' in Gaza into account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," said ICJ President Joan E Donoghue.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!