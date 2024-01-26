Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice

Gaza War: Won't throw out genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, says International Court of Justice

Livemint

The International Court of Justice rejects calls for dismissal of genocide accusation against Israel.

FILE - Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

The International Court of Justice has rejected calls for the dismissal of a genocide accusation levelled against Israel. Judges at The Hague delivered their interim verdict in a case filed by South Africa amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The ICJ also said it had taken comments made by Israeli defense minister about 'human animals' in Gaza into account.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," said ICJ President Joan E Donoghue.

More to come…

