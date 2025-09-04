‘Icon, tireless worker…’: From PM Meloni to netizens, tributes pour in for Giorgio Armani as he leaves behind a legacy

Acclaimed Italian designer Giorgio Armani, the founder and owner of the luxury fashion brand, Armani, breathed his last on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy. Social media has been abuzz with the news of his death, with Italian PM Girogia Meloni, netizens, prominent designers across the globe paying their respects to the late fashion tycoon.

“Giorgio Armani leaves us at the age of 91. With his elegance, sobriety and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything,” Italian PM Giorgia Meloni posted on Instagram.

Giorgio Armani's death Giorgio Armani had been unwell for a while. In June, his health forced him to step away from his group’s shows at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The Italian fashion legend's absence at the Milan Men's Fashion Week marked the first time in his career that he had missed one of his brand's fashion events.

Designers react to Armani's death Not just netizens, designers across the globe grieved Armani's death.

“The world has lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” Versace's chief brand ambassador Donatella Versace posted on Instagram.

CEO of Italian fashion company Moncler, Remo Ruffini, paid his tribute through a heartfelt “thank you” for the deceased fashion designer. “'Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered' Thank you Giorgio,” wrote Ruffini.

‘ RIP Giorgio Armani…’ Netizens flooded social media with tributes for Giorgio Armani, following the news of his death.

“RIP Giorgio Armani. Dressing in his collections was one of my aspirational goals as a young man, and I enjoy some good pieces from his fashion line today. He has certainly influenced generations with his definition of “The Italian Cool Look”. Simple elegance and beautiful materials,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Giorgio Armani net worth, succession plan and more as fashion icon dies at 91

“This is simply, the End of fashion,” added another user.