The seven-member South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, made this bombshell announcement during their streamed annual dinner
The iconic Korean pop band BTS has announced that it is taking a break as a group to work on solo projects.
The seven-member South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, made this bombshell announcement during their streamed annual dinner on Tuesday while celebrating their anniversary.
Band member RM, speaking at the annual FESTA dinner that celebrates the group's founding, said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work without the constant recording and performing required of BTS, according to Reuters report.
"The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," said RM, seated at a table with his six fellow band members and speaking in Korean.
Meanwhile, a video of the dinner was posted on the band's official Twitter handle. An English translation of the remarks showed one of the members calling the break a "hiatus," a description a representative for the band disputed in a statement.
"To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats," the statement said.
BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people. The group released its new album, "Proof," on Friday.
Last year, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. The group met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.
Interestingly, the BTS band members have served as brand ambassadors for Samsonite, Seoul Tourism, Louis Vuitton, Formula E, Puma, FILA, Coway, LG, Hyundai, and Samsung, among many others. The BTS Meal promotion at McDonald’s apparently earned them over $8.5 million, which is one of the many brands they have released their products in collaboration with.
The popular band made their debut with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in South Korea on June 13, 2013. In 2014, their album charted on the Billboard World Albums chart for the first time with the release of their second extended play, Skool Luv Affair.
