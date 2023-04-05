ICRC to lay off 1,500 jobs amid the fear of humanitarian aid fall1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:56 PM IST
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
Due to anticipated reductions in resources for humanitarian aid, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced it will lay off some 1,5000 employees and scale back activities in some areas. The Geneva-based organisation reported that its governing board last week authorised cost savings totaling 430 million CHF (approximately $475.30 million) spread out across 2023 and early 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×