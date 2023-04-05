Due to anticipated reductions in resources for humanitarian aid, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced it will lay off some 1,5000 employees and scale back activities in some areas. The Geneva-based organisation reported that its governing board last week authorised cost savings totaling 430 million CHF (approximately $475.30 million) spread out across 2023 and early 2024.

"Approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months," ICRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close — where, for example, the area can be covered by another ICRC office, or where other humanitarian or development partners can take over. We will also be scaling back and closing some of our programmes," said ICRC.

According to ICRC, multiple end-of-year promises from donors did not materialise "at the level we had anticipated" and that costs in the final quarter of 2022 were more than anticipated.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which was founded in 1863, works to aid those afflicted by war and armed conflict while advancing legislation that safeguards wartime victims. The organisation has about 20,000 employees spread across more than 100 nations and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Governments and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies provide the majority of the ICRC's funding through voluntary contributions.