Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has now been completed a month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has stated that Hamas militants are actively preventing Palestinians from moving south.

IDF wrote on X, “It's been a month since the October 7 Massacre. While the world might have moved on, we don't have that privilege. Hamas started this war—yet it's a war we must fight. A war we must win." Also Read: Hamas spokesperson says 'had no intention' to kill Israelis during Oct 7 infiltration, cuts interview midway

In a video posted on social media platform X, Conricus said, “Most of the combat operations are going on in northern Gaza. there are still other strikes going on, in other areas as well, but we are focussing on Northern Gaza because that is where most of the Hamas has its stronghold."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in an interview with ABC News said that Israel will have overall security responsibility in Gaza “for an indefinite period" after its war with Hamas.

Also Read: Israel-Gaza War Day 32: ‘Israel will take overall security responsibility of Gaza,' says Benjamin Netanyahu. 10 updates

On Monday, the UN Security Council once again could not reach a consensus on a resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, despite over two hours of closed-door discussions, the Associated Press reported.

The United States is advocating for “humanitarian pauses," while many other council members are pushing for a “humanitarian cease-fire" to facilitate the delivery of urgently needed aid and prevent further civilian casualties in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asserted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and urged for an end to the escalating tensions that were spreading from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Also Read: Israel's intense bombardment of Gaza in 6 days almost matches US' year-long campaign in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children".

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict has risen to over 10,000 Palestinians, which includes more than 4,100 children and 2,640 women, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi discusses need for de-escalation in phone call with Iran President Raisi. Details here

In the occupied West Bank, over 140 Palestinians have lost their lives in the violence and Israeli raids. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people have been killed, with the majority of casualties resulting from the October 7 Hamas attack that initiated the conflict.

Additionally, 242 individuals were taken as hostages from Israel to Gaza by the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.