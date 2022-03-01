NEW DELHI : As crude oil prices soar amid severe supply concerns, the 31 member countries of the governing board of the International Energy Agency (IEA) have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves.

In a statement, IEA said that the decision has been taken to send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the IEA Secretariat will release a 10-Point Plan for how European countries can reduce their reliance on Russian gas supplies by next winter.

Tuesday's extraordinary governing board meeting, held at the ministerial level, was chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in her capacity as Chair of this year’s IEA ministerial meeting.

"During today’s meeting, Ministers expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their democratically elected government in the face of Russia’s appalling and unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

IEA has 31 member countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan.

The IEA ministers noted with concern the energy security impacts of the egregious actions by Russia, and voiced support for sanctions imposed by the international community in response. Further they also observed that Russia’s invasion comes against a backdrop of already tight global oil markets, heightened price volatility, commercial inventories that are at their lowest level since 2014, and a limited ability of producers to provide additional supply in the short term.

“It is heartening to see how quickly the global community has united to condemn Russia’s actions and respond decisively," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“I am also happy that our member countries committed to do their utmost to support Ukraine in terms of fuel supply. At the invitation of the Governing Board, I am also looking forward to welcoming Ukraine Energy Minister Galushchenko as a special guest to our forthcoming Ministerial Meeting later this month," the Executive Director added.

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. The announcement of an initial release of 60 million barrels, or 4% of those stockpiles, is equivalent to 2 million barrels a day for 30 days. The coordinated drawdown is the fourth in the history of the IEA, which was created in 1974. Previous collective actions were taken in 2011, 2005 and 1991.

Russia plays a major in the global energy markets as it is the world’s third largest oil producer and the largest exporter. Its exports of about 5 million barrels a day of crude oil represent roughly 12% of global trade, and it is around 2.85 million barrels a day of petroleum products represent around 15% of global refined product trade. Around 60% of Russia’s oil exports go to Europe and another 20% to China, IEA said.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the ministers resolved that energy supply should not be used as a means of political coercion nor as a threat to national and international security.

The IEA Secretariat will continue to closely monitor global oil and gas markets and to provide recommendations to the Governing Board, including possible additional emergency oil stock draws, as needed, the statement said.

The governing board also encouraged each member country to do its utmost to support Ukraine in the supply of oil products, recommending that governments and consumers maintain and intensify conservation efforts.

Ministers also discussed Europe’s significant reliance on Russian natural gas and the need to reduce this by looking to other suppliers, including through LNG, and to continue to pursue a well-managed acceleration of clean energy transitions.

The decision comes at a time when crude oil prices have surged around 8%. Around 10 p.m. Brent crude was trading at $105.62 per barrel, higher by 7.81% while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared 8.03% to 103.75%.

The move would come as a major relief for countries heavily dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, including India. India is the world’s third largest oil importer is dependent on imports to meet 85% of oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements.

India is among the eight association countries of IEA, along with China, Brazil and South Africa.

