IEA says trade tensions weigh on oil demand, warns of supply surplus
SummaryThe International Energy Agency said the macroeconomic conditions underpinning its oil-demand projections have worsened over the past month due to global trade tensions.
The International Energy Agency said the macroeconomic conditions underpinning its oil-demand projections have worsened over the past month due to global trade tensions, and that it sees a bigger-than-anticipated supply surplus if OPEC+ raises output beyond April.