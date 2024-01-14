'If anyone in Taiwan thinks of independence...': China issues warning as 'separatist' leader secures poll win
The victory of former Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te has given a clear signal of the public's mood and its stance on reunification with China. However, the victory of the pro-democracy candidate in Taiwan didn't sink well with China which has warned the island nation of facing severe consequences for attempting to split apart China's territory.