The approach of the Joe Biden administration towards the diplomatic conflict between Canada and India is expected to be one of careful restraint, as it aims to safeguard the progress achieved in its relationship with Narendra Modi's government, as stated by Charles Myers, the founder of Signum Global Advisors, a political strategy firm.

In Myers' assessment, the United States is actively engaging with India to enhance its competitive edge against China. However, he anticipates that the US will refrain from deep involvement in the dispute. Myers, a prominent Democratic Party contributor with ties to President Biden, expressed his views on BNN Bloomberg Television.

“For Prime Minister Trudeau to even make these allegations public, he has to have very good intel and evidence, given how serious the allegation is," said Myers. “If true, it is an example of state-sponsored terrorism on Canadian soil."

Even so, the US is “going to try to stay out of this," he said.

Canada and India's relations have been strained over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was shot on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there’s “credible" evidence that links the Indian government to the murder of Nijjar, who was an advocate for an independent Sikh nation in northwestern India.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called upon India to collaborate with Canada's investigation into the matter. However, no concrete retaliatory actions, such as the expulsion of Indian diplomats, have been taken by the US and its allied nations.

‘Anti-India activities’

The Indian administration, firmly denying any involvement in the incident, has expressed its discontent with the Canadian government's perceived lack of action against "anti-India activities" within the Indian diaspora residing in Canada.

In response to Canada's expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat, India reciprocated in a like-for-like manner. As a consequence, India has temporarily halted the acceptance of visa applications from Canadians. This measure, if prolonged, will have a substantial impact on both business and leisure travel from Canada to India.

