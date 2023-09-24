If Canada's allegations against India of ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ prove to be true, US will…1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Canada and India's relations have been strained over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
The approach of the Joe Biden administration towards the diplomatic conflict between Canada and India is expected to be one of careful restraint, as it aims to safeguard the progress achieved in its relationship with Narendra Modi's government, as stated by Charles Myers, the founder of Signum Global Advisors, a political strategy firm.