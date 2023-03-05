If elected, will ban US companies doing business with China: Vivek Ramaswamy

If elected, will ban US companies doing business with China: Vivek Ramaswamy4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM IST
- ‘If we want to declare independence from China, that means we got to be willing to ban most US businesses from doing business in China until the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) falls,’ Ramaswamy said
Indian-American tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced last week his decision to enter the 2024 race for US presidential poll, has made a bold statement against US companies working with China.
