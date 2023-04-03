If H1B visa holders lose jobs, can spouses continue to work? Expert take on H4 work visa ruling3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Immigration expert Rajiv S. Khanna stated regulations aim to provide greater opportunities for skilled foreign workers and their families to settle and contribute to the US economy.
A US Judge, last week, ruled that spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the United States, rejecting Save Jobs USA's lawsuit to dismiss an Obama-era regulation. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan noted that “Congress has expressly empowered the US Government to authorize employment as a permissible condition of an H-4's stay in the United States."
