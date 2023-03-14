Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a superhero and can be replaced anytime, a former diplomat of the country has informed Newsweek . This comes as even as Putin faces the dogma of West upon unraveling a ‘special military operation’ on East European country Ukraine more than a year ago.

The former Russian Diplomat Boris Bondarev has asserted that if Putin fails to win the war against Ukraine on his own terms, he can be dropped, rather forced to step down. Bondarev had resigned publicly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Bondarev was working as an arms control expert at Russia's diplomatic mission to Geneva.

"Putin can be replaced. He's not a superhero. He doesn't have any superpowers. He's just an ordinary dictator," said Boris Bondarev said.

"And we have if we look at history, we see that such dictators have been replaced from time to time. So usually, if they lose the war, and they could not satisfy the needs of the supporters, they usually went away," he added.

The former diplomat also said that if Russians understand that the war is lost, and Putin has nothing to offer them in exchange, there will be "disappointment and disagreement."

“They might think they don't need Putin anymore. I think that once they say farewell to the delusions, and find themselves in a new reality where Putin cannot deliver anything—only fear and some kind of threat of repression against his own people—that will change the situation," he said.

The talks of empirical understanding of what will happen to Putin's leadership depends on the success in war against Ukraine, comes at a time when reports have proved that Russia has also suffered significant looses -both in people and in economy -owing to the war.

Early predictions of the war had said that Ukraine would suffer . However the east European country held its ground against the militarily stronger neighbour and even killed many of its soldiers.

Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert in the post-communist transformation of Eastern Europe told Newsweek, "A lot, if not all, hinges on the manner of the defeat, adding, “The situation in Moscow will proceed rapidly, with the siloviki pushing Putin out of power. He would not have a chance to deploy a nuclear weapon, as many fear, for that order will surely be sabotaged on multiple levels."

Meanwhile, the Russia's President's spokesperson has informed that Putin may attend the G-20 summit in India in September, but no decision has yet been made, his spokesperson said on Monday.

"It cannot be ruled out," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Putin's participation in the summit in India in September was being considered.

"But no decision has been made yet," Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.