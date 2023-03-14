‘If he loses the war’, ex-diplomat says THIS will happen to Vladimir Putin2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- The former Russian Diplomat Boris Bondarev has asserted that if Putin fails to win the war against Ukraine on his own terms, he can be dropped, rather forced to step down
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a superhero and can be replaced anytime, a former diplomat of the country has informed Newsweek. This comes as even as Putin faces the dogma of West upon unraveling a ‘special military operation’ on East European country Ukraine more than a year ago.
